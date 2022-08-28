Ganesh Chaturthi Cholesterol-Free Sweets 2022: One of the grand festivals celebrated in India- the 10 day long Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner. This festival brings along with it the spirit of celebration, joy and love. It is also accompanied by an indulgence in a variety of sweets and snacks. If you happen to suffer from hypercholesterolemia or high cholesterol levels, this time can pose as a serious problem- as it becomes challenging to manage the cholesterol levels while indulging in the festival spirit. Well, this you can avoid sweets, instead opt for healthier alternatives in normal amounts that can certainly help maintaining your cholesterol levels. Dietitian, Garima Goyal has suggested few lip smacking healthy dessert options which will keep the cholesterol levels under check while giving you all the festive feels.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi Decor Ideas 2022: 5 Easy And Simple Ideas To Decorate Bappa's Home This Year

Try These Guilt-Free Homemade Sweets on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Lauki Ki Kheer

Using Bottle-gourd in your kheer along with skimmed milk is a great sweet to incorporate if you want to keep it healthy! The fibre from bottle-gourd along with its innumerable vitamins and minerals can help you keep the cholesterol levels under check. It is always better if you opt for natural sweeteners like Jaggery or Low sugar natural alternatives like stevia instead of Refined sugar. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Panchang: Right Time to Bring Bappa Home as Per Nakshatra And Yoga

Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do Not Miss Out These Sacred Ganpati Temples Of India - Watch Video

Fruit Yogurt

Combining some chilled yogurt with delicious fruits can never go wrong! The goodness of probiotics in curd along with the all the health benefits of fruits would help you manage the lipid profile while also satisfying your taste buds. Further freeze it for some time to get a soft ice-cream like texture, this would help curb any ice-cream or custard cravings as well.

Dry Fruit Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi is never complete without the mention of modaks. But instead of the regular modaks, we can switch to modified ones! Grinding and combining some nuts along with jaggery syrup or honey and shaping it in the form of modaks is one if the easiest ways to incorporate good fats like HDL in your diet. The HDL in nuts is known to reduce the bad cholesterol levels from various parts of the body, as it carries away all the LDL( bad) cholesterol to the liver for degradation. So make your own shots of Good fat modaks to beat away the bad cholesterol.

Makhana Ladoo

Using Fox-nuts or Makhana in your ladoos will give them the necessary crunch and also reduce the amount of oil/ghee required for their making. Just roast some makhanas, powder them and use it along with some nuts and little jaggery to make ladoos. Makhanas are rich sources of fiber, are high in protein and low in calories, hence can form an important part of your low cholesterol diet.

So, ditch the regular high fat high calorie sweets this Festival, and instead try these natural homemade ones along with your children. It’s time to celebrate your health along with Bappa!