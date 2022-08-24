Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: It’s time for the biggest Ganesh festival once again! The Elephant God, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is born on this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year the festivities will start on August 31st, 2022. Ganeshotsav is a ten-day celebration and the last day is marked as Ganesh Visarjan Day. The reverence of Ganpati Bappa is highlighted by the recitation of classic Hindu texts including the Ganapati Upanishad and Vedic hymns, as well as by fasting, puja rituals, and the giving of prasad, particularly modak. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 6 Most Famous Ganesha Temples in India Every Devotee Should Visit Once in a Lifetime

Date And Time of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Bappa can be worshipped on August 31 from 11.05 AM – 1.00 PM. The idol can be established during the Puja Muhurta, which is from 11.05 PM – 1.38 PM. Following that, on Friday, September 9, which is Ganesh Chaturdashi, Ganpati Bappa will be immersed. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Wishes to Resolve Issues With Mama Govinda: Ganpati ji Parivar Ki Problem Solve Krde

Due to a curse placed on the Moon God, devotees may be susceptible to Mithya Dosha. So, the ideal time to avoid moon sighting is 03.33 PM to 08.40 PM on 30 August 2022. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Tamil Nadu Bans Public Celebration, Imposes New Restrictions Till Sept 15

History And Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

For happiness and tranquillity, people adore Lord Ganesha. People pray to Lord Ganesh before beginning any good deed in order to complete it in accordance with Sanatan Dharm without encountering any difficulties. They walk on the route of wisdom and knowledge while praying for forgiveness for their sins.

Legends of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Lord Ganesha is the son of Shiva and Parvathi. One of the most well-known legends states that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesh from dirt in order to safeguard herself without Lord Shiva. She requested that Lord Ganesha watch over the door to her bathroom while she entered to take a bath. Lord Shiva went homeward. They developed a rift because they didn’t know one another. Lord Shiva slashed Ganesha’s head in a fit of rage. Following this, goddess Parvathi became furious. Lord Shiva commanded the Devas to look for Ganesha’s head and fix it in an effort to calm Goddess Parvathi. The devas looked everywhere, but all they discovered was the head of an elephant. Ganesha was created when Shiva fastened the elephant’s head to the body.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated throughout India with great pomp and glitz. Indian states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana commemorate the auspicious festival.