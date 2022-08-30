Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day celebrated festival Ganesh Chaturthi is tomorrow. This auspicious day commemorates with lot of pomp all across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the honour of the birth anniversary of Elephant God, his rise to become the most adored God in Hindu pantheon and earn the title of Vighnaharta, the one who removes the obstacles.Also Read - Communal Clash During Procession of Lord Ganesh in Gujarat's Vadodara; 13 Detained: Police

Well, the hectic celebration has filled the streets and homes with lot of joy and grandeur. The 10 day long festival will begin from tomorrow on August 31 in the honour of Lord Ganesha. Well, for that we are sharing with you some tips and tricks on how to dress yourself up in traditional Maharashtrian style.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Take Fashion Cues On How to Dress up in Maharashtrian Style

Nauvari Saree: If you belong to a Marathi family, then you have definitely heard or wore Nauvari saree once in the lifetime. It is a traditional nine-yard saree wrapped by females in Maharashtra region. This festival is definitely incomplete without its traditional get up. The fashion of drape for Nauvari has emerged drastically from the classical form to the modern age and people from different regions adore it the most. There are different ways and style of draping it and you can choose whatever attract you the most.

Jewellery: The most important part is the jewellery and that is gold. Gold is considered auspicious in Maharashtrian culture and especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. Pick heavy traditional gold chain, so that neckline is filled with jewellery. You can also go with gold earrings and choker to complete the whole look. Last but not the least, Nath, the Maharashtrian look is incomplete without its traditional nath.

Hair: To add a more Maharashtrian look, opt for sleek, clean, middle-parted bun. You can accessorize it with gajra or flowers to get an ideal touch.

Makeup: For glam picks, it should be nothing loud and dramatic. Go for light, dewy base makeup look. A subtle smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, nude lip shade, and sharp contour is perfect. To complete the look, go with Marathi style moon bindi and your Maharashtrian inspired look is achieved.