Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day celebrated festival Ganesh chaturthi is just round the corner. This auspicious day commemorates with lot of pomp all across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the honour of the birth anniversary of Elephant God, his rise to become the most adored God in Hindu pantheon and earn the title of Vighnaharta, the one who removes the obstacles.

As per Hindu mythology, Ganesha is the lord of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As we are all ready to celebrate this big, auspicious day, let’s rewind what are the 7 different avatars of Lord Ganesha.Also Read - Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Separate Lanes to be Created for Vehicles During Ganesh Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know All About 7 Different Avatars of Lord Ganesha

1. Vakratunda: The first avatar of Lord Ganesha, is known for is renowned for defeating the demon Matsara and restoring the three worlds' and gods' kingdoms' lost glory.

2. Ekdanta: Ekdanta is the second avatar of Lord Ganesha. Eka means maya and Danta means truth. The second avatar of Bappa sheds supreme truth. As per Hindu mythology, it was said that Parashuram got angry and broke lord Ganesh's tooth when the latter stopped him from meeting Shiva.

3. Gajanan: Ganesha also known as Gajanan means elephant head. As per Hindu mythology, Gaj means elephant and Anan means face. It was said that Lord Ganesha took this avatar to fight greediness in the world.

4. Lambodara: Lord Ganesha took this avatar to fight Krodhasura. It was believed that Krodhasura known as the demon of anger. And Bapa wanted to relive the world from this demon and his anger.

5. Vighnaraj: It is considered one of the most popular avtar of Lord Ganesha. Vighn means obstacles and Bappa in this avtar protects from these obstacles and lead us to path of success.

6. Krishnapingaksha: It denotes a dark complexion, a smoky complexion and dark eyes. It symbolizes Lord Ganesha, who can see through the earth and clouds and free everyone from pain.

7. Mahodara: Mahodara is Lord Ganesha’s third avatar, and he represents forgiveness for all sins. According to Hindi mythology, Mahodara faced the demon of delusions called Mohasura, and forgave him for all his sins before sending him to Paatal Lok.