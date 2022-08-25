Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: One of the most extensively observed festivities in India is Lord Ganesha’s festival. The festival has immense popularity in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Devotees sing hymns, present flowers, and offer prasad in the Lord’s honour during the course of the next ten days. Knowing that how much Lord Ganesha loves sweets, we celebrate this auspicious festivals by making his favourite delicious Modaks and Basundi at home. While festivals are meant to feast on sweets, you will no longer be guilty after having these delicious sugar and maida free sweets.Also Read - Work From Home Culture Gives Rise to Porn Addiction: Report

Let us not deny with the fact that Lord Ganesh loves modak and Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is incomplete without the modak. This is the day that the entire nation celebrates the Ganesh Bappa day with joy of celebrations and with Bappa’s favourite modak. Do you know that During this day, the tradition of preparing modak as a sweet dish is seen in every household and there is a bhog of preparing 21 different kinds of modaks offered particularly during Bappa ‘s Puja. Normally this sweet delicious modak is made with dry coconut powder, jaggery, wheat or rice flour mixed with Maida. But let me share with you an interesting healthy twist to the modak. This lip smacking home-made dry fruit modak is so yummy and worth to be made. Also Read - BJP's Kalyan Chaubey and Congress' NA Haris Join Hands To Tun AIFF

Home-Made Modak Recipe by Ms. Prachi Shah, Clinical Dietitian & Consulting Nutritionist, Founder, Health Habitat Also Read - Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak Admitted in ICU, Heart Not in Good Condition

Ingredients

SERVE: 8-9 medium sized modak

1 cup dates (seedless) (Khajur)

10-15 Raisins

10-15 chopped pistas

10 cashews

10 chopped almonds

¼ cup desiccated coconut powder

2 tsp poppy seeds (khas khas )

2 tbsp ghee

Method

Take ghee on the pan and let it melt for a minute.

Add 2 tsp poppy seeds. Mix it well with the melted ghee

Add all the dry fruits mentioned in the ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Now add the coconut powder and blend the dates coarsely.

Mix it well with the paste to form a thick mixture

Cool down the modak mixture for some time.

Later, take a modak mould and grease it with ghee and now add the mixture to the mould giving it a shape of modak.

Prepare all the modaks in that way and you can store it in air tight container for couple of days.

Garnish each modak with poppy seeds

With no added sugar and Maida, this naturally sweet modak is combined with essential nutrients and packed with healthy fats.

Home-Made Basundi Recipe by Sandeep Panwar, Executive Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Basundi is a traditional Maharashtrian dessert and is often relished during festivals. Basundi is made of sweetened, thickened milk with chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios. Spread joy and relish these special recipes with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ingredients​​​​

Green Cardamom (whole): ​​2 nos

Nutmeg (powder)​​​: 1 no

Chirongi: ​​​​50 gm

Almond (slivered): ​​​5 gm

Cashew nuts (chopped)​​​: 10 gm

Pista (chopped): ​​​​5 gm

Saffron strands

Jaggery (optional)​​​​as per taste

Method