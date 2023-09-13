Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 Traditional Bhog Prasad to Offer Lord Ganesha

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, here are 10 delectable bhog prasad items to appease Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 – The most awaited festival of the month is almost here, Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. It is a ten-day festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. On the first day of the festival, devotees put the clay Idol of Ganpati ji in their homes or in public pandals (decorated tents) and is worshipped daily by chanting bhajans and offering prasad until the tenth day when the clay idol is paraded with drum beats and is immersed in the nearby rivers known as Visarjan.

Lord Ganesha loves sweets, thus it’s hard to picture this celebration without the scrumptious Modak. But there are a few additional traditional treats that are prepared at home and offered to Bappa as a bhog.

Top 10 Popular Bhog Items to Serve Lord Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Modak- It is a sweet dumpling consisting of freshly grated coconut and jaggery covered with a dough of maida or all-purpose flour. It is considered one of the most favorite sweets of Lord Ganesha. Motichoor Laddu- It is considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite food item which is a mouth-melting laddus prepared from crispy balls made with gram flour and dipped in sugar syrup and tastes amazing. Shrikhand- It is an Indian traditional dish made of thick strained yogurt flavored with sugar, cardamom and saffron garnished with nuts. Banana Sheera- It is a creamy mixture of mashed bananas mixed with semolina, cashew nuts, raisins and milk forming a soft textured dish. Payasam- It is a delicious milk pudding also known as kheer made from boiling milk with rice, sugar or jaggery until it reaches a creamy texture then it is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts. Medu Vada- It is a traditional south Indian fritter made with black lentils (Urad dal), spices and curry leaves which are crispy on the outside and soft inside shaped like a doughnut. Puran Poli – It is a sweet flatbread made of all-purpose flour with a filling of roasted chana dal and jaggery Rava pongal- It is a mildly spiced dish made with moong dal, tempered spices, ghee and cashews. Coconut rice- It is a dish prepared by cooking white rice in coconut milk with tempering spices and curry leaves Satori- It is a sweet flatbread made with fresh khoya, poppy seeds, semolina and refined flour.

