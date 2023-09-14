Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Dos And Don’ts: 6 Rules to Follow When Bringing Lord Ganesha Home

Home

The 10 day grand festival Ganesh Chaturthi is almost at the doorstep and it is time to bring Bappa home! Here are few rituals that one should be mindful of when bringing a idol of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The much-awaited festival of the month is almost here! Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi is just a few days away and there is already a festive vigour in the air. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the auspicious Hindu festival commemorates the birth anniversary of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Lord Ganpati. It is a 10-day extravaganze festival celebrated all around with great enthusiasm and devotion by Lord Ganesha’s devotees.

Magnificent idols and statues of Bappa are made and people often enjoy a good pandal-hopping during the festivities. But, many people also bring different-sized idols of Lord Ganesha home. The clay idol of Lord Ganesha is brought home and is worshipped daily by offering prasad and chanting Bhajans until the tenth day when the idol is bid adieu with drum beats and by singing and dancing and then immersed in the nearby rivers for Visarjan. The immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol denotes the homely abode of Ganpati towards Mount Kailash where his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati reside.

However, there are few things to be kept in mind when bringing Bappa home

GANESH CHATURTHI DOS AND DON’TS

Do’s

The Lord is considered a guest so everything including food, water and prasad should be offered to him first and then to others. Make sure to prepare only Satvik Bhojan and avoid Tamsik bhajan (food prepared from onion-garlic, meat, fermented food, etc.)and offer Lord Ganesha. Make sure you take a bath, and clean and decorate your house before bringing the idol home. While placing Ganpati at home, known as ‘Sthapana’ , make sure to put the idol in auspicious directions – east, west or north-east. Before Visarjan Lord Ganesha’s idol should be welcome for 1.5,3,5,7,10,11 days The Ganesha’s idol should be made of clay and no artificial metallic tinted color should be used If there are no natural water bodies around you then immerse the idol in a drum or bucket of water.

Don’ts

Do not take the Ganesha’s idol for immersion without performing pooja and offering Bhog. It is believed that when the idol of Ganesha is brought home, the members should not leave the house empty. Even while going out, a family member must stay at home at all times. Ganpati sthapana should be done according to the Muhurat and proper rituals. Don’t eat non-veg,onion-garlic sort of Tamsik food after placing the idol in your home or pandal. Avoid the consumption of Tobacco and alcohol during these days.

The ten-day festival witnessed the undying devotion and love for Lord Ganesha who is known for bringing prosperity and wisdom.

