India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long Hindu festival honoring Lord Ganesha, with considerable fervor. Here is all the information you want, from date to history.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When is Lord Ganesha's Festival - September 18th or 19th?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023– Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious ten-day Hindu festival. The festival holds a lot of significance in our culture as it commemorates the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is revered as the god of removing obstacles. The festival is celebrated across the world by Lord Ganesha’s devotees with great enthusiasm and love. The devotees bring Lord Ganesha’s idol and place it in their home or in a public pandal (elaborately decorated outdoor tents ). However, as Ganeshotsav draws near, confusion over the exact date for the festival grows, and many people are unsure of whether the celebrations will start on September 18 or 19 – Read on:

Ganesh Chaturthi Date And Shubh Muhurat

There is a lot of confusion about the celebration date of Ganesh Chaturthi. Let’s know the actual date with the facts. Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada which falls between August and September. According to Drik Pachang Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on September 19, Tuesday and the Visarjan will take place on September 28, Thursday.

The auspicious Tithi to welcome Lord Ganesha will start at 12:39 pm on September 18 until the end of the tithi which is 1:43 pm on September 19. The ten-day festival embarks to its end on September 28 when Lord Ganesha will be immersed in the river towards his home.

How to Celebrate The 10-Day Long Festival of Lord Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is then worshipped daily by enchanting Bhajans and offering prasad including jaggery, coconuts and modaks which is considered his favourite food. On the tenth day which is the conclusion of the grand festival Lord Ganesha’s idol is immersed in the rivers (known as Visarjan) accompanied by drumbeats, singing and dancing as this ritual symbolizes his journey back to his home which is Mount Kailash where his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati resides.

May this Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha bring wisdom, and prosperity into your life.

