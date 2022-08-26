Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is extensively celebrated is various parts of India. This year, Vinayak Chaturthi is falling on August 31, and will end on September 9, 2022 with Ganesh Visarjan. Celebrations have started all over as only few days are left for this auspicious occasion.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Panchang: Right Time to Bring Bappa Home as Per Nakshatra And Yoga

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival falls on Anant Chaturdashi. Every year, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes and decorate their house, temples magnificently. They also prepare bhog ka prasad for lord Ganesha by the beginning of the festival. However, this year too the tradition continues, and people will decorate their homes with same love and excitement. With just few days left, if you haven't planned anything yet then we have curated a list of few decorative ideas that you can simply adopt.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Decorate Bappa’s Home With These 5 DIY Ideas:

1. Vibrant Flowers: Flowers are the most simple and eco-friendly decorative item to add in your list. They not only lift up your surroundings but also more charm to the look. You can mixmatch the artifical flowers with some fresh one and decorate your lovely house with the temple to add more charm.

2. Diyas: Any Indian festival is incomplete without diyas, diyas lightens up the place and is the most essential decorative item in any festival. You can just purchase diyas from the market and beautify the Ganesh temple at your home.

3. Rangoli: Rangoli is not only for Diwali Decorations but can also made during other festivals. This colourful beautiful patterns drawn with hands gives a festive vibe. You can draw it outside the temple or at the main entrance.

4. Lights: Decorative lights during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is possible the best way to add more spar to the decorations. This not only brightens the atmosphere but also enhances the look of your place.

5. Origami Sheets: You can decorate your home by using artificial products made of paper and plastics. Origami sheets are usually used for cutting, twisting and making some worthful for decoration. You can use these handmade paper designs as a decorative elements in your home.