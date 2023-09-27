Home

Festivals Events

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: 5 Dos and Don’ts to Follow For Immersing Bappa’s Idol

India is all set to bid Bappa a grand farewell on September 28. Here is how to immerse Lord Ganesha's idol following all the rituals.

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: One of the most awaited and grand festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 19. It commemorates the birth of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring the idol of Lord Ganpati to their homes or public pandals and are worshipped daily until the tenth day Lord Ganesha’s idol is paraded with drum beats and is immersed in the nearby rivers (known as Visarjan).

The tenth day marks the departure of the Lord towards his homely abode towards Mount Kailash where his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati reside. This year Ganpati Visarjan will take place on September 28.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 10:18 PM on Sep 27, 2023, and will end at 06:49 PM on Sep 28, 2023. There are some important things to do and avoid during this auspicious day of Ganesh Visarjan.

Dos and Don’ts of Ganesh Visarjan

Dos

If possible try to do the immersion at home in a bucket or drum filled with water to avoid harming natural reservoirs. Take a red cloth and put jaggery, dry coconut and five different grains in it and tie it around Lord Ganpati’s idol as the food during his homely abode. While doing Ganesh Visarjan offer Lord Ganpati incense, flowers, fragrance, food, and oil lamps. Give Lord Ganpati’s idol a holy bath with Ganga water, milk, and normal water. Proceeding with the visarjan according to the tithi and muhurat is usually preferred.

Don’ts

Do not bid farewell to Lord Ganesha without performing puja and offering bhog to his idol. Don’t close the door after taking Ganpati’s idol for Visarjan until its immersion and leave a member in the house then close the door after coming back from sending Lord Ganpati to his home. Take a coconut and move in a circle on the head of the Idol three times then break it on the ground. Do not eat the coconut as a Prasad but immerse it with the idol Do not immerse the idol without removing its garlands and other decorations. Do not through the removed ornaments and garlands in the river instead donate them or keep them in a good place. Do not do Lord Ganesha’s immersion anytime without keeping a track on the Muhurat.

May Lord Ganpati bless you with wisdom and prosperity!

