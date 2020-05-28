Ganga Dussehra 2020: Just like every year, the sacred festival of Sanatan culture, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on June 1, 2020. This festival celebrates the descent of the river Ganges from the heavens. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated during the tenth day of Shukl Paksha during the month of Jyeshtha – which falls on Monday, June 1, 2020. This day is reserved by many Hindus for charitable acts as well as taking a dip in the Holy Ganges. It is also believed that on this day Gayantri Mantra was manifested to the Hindus. Also Read - Ganga Dussehra 2018: Date, Time and Significance of This Auspicious Festival

According to beliefs, if a devotee takes a dip on all 10 days leading up to Ganga Dussehra then the person would be rid of 10 types of sins. Ganga Dussehra festival goes on for 10 days and on the last day, people celebrate with new clothes, jewelry. The festival is celebrated through the states where the river flows like Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal and Bihar. The cities like Haridwar, Allahabad, Varanasi, Rishikesh become key locations to celebrate the festival.

Ganga Dussehra 2020 Muhurat

Dashami Date Start: 31 May 2020 from 05:36 pm

Dashami date ends: 1 June 2020 till 2:57 pm

Devotees especially travel to these places for this auspicious time to perform prayers and pay their respects at the bank of the river Ganges. However, amid the lockdown, it is requested to stay home and worship the god instead of going to sacred places.

Ganga Dussehra Messages in Hindi

ज्योति से ज्योत जगाते चलो, प्रेम की गंगा बहाते चलो, राह में आए जो दिन दुखी सबको गले से लगाते चलो, दिन आएगा सबका सुनहरा, शुभ हो ये गंगा दशहरा

हर हर गंगे..!! गंगा दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

हर हर गंगे..!! भारत माता के ह्रदय से निकल कर सभी पापों का नाश करने वाली मां गंगा को शत शत नमन गंगा दशहरा की शुभकामनाएं

Har din aapke jeewan mein le aaye Sukh,

shanti aur samadhan Shraddha ka roop

ganga maiya ko Aaj tahe dil se pranaam…

Happy Ganga dussehra

गंगा दशहरा के इस पावन पर्व पर आप व आपके परिवार पर गंगा मैया की असीम कृपा बनी रहे गंगा दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

सुख और दुःख जीवन के रंग है सब सही है अगर श्रद्धा संग है गंगा मैया के ध्यान में मलंग हैं हैप्पी गंगा दशहरा कहने का ये नया ढंग है गंगा दशहरा की शुभकामनाये

