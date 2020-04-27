The Ganga Saptami is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calender where there are celebrations across the country to honour Goddess Ganga. On this day, devotees pay respect to Maa Ganga and worship her. Ganga Saptami is also called Ganga Puja or Ganga Jayanti in several parts of the country and is one of the most important days of the Hindu calendar. This year, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated across the country on April 30-Thursday. Also Read - Viral Video: Malaysian Boy Makes Toy Dinosaur Join Him in Taraweeh Namaz During Ramadan, Sets Netizens' Hearts Melting

Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Saptami is observed nationwide by Hindus on the day seven of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) during the month of 'Vaishakha' or 'Baisakh'.

Significance:

As per Hindu mythology and religious scriptures like ‘Padma Purana’, ‘Brahma Purana’ and ‘Narada Purana,’ it is believed that goddess Ganga first came to earth on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra when Ganga’ss water was drunk by Sage Jahnu and later released on Vaishakha Shukla Paksha Saptami after King Bhagiratha pleaded him. Therefore, this day marks the rebirth of Gideess Ganga.

Puja Tithi and Timing:

Sunrise: April 30, 2020, 5.58 am

Sunset: April 30, 2020 6:50 pm

Madhyahna Kaal Puja Time: April 30, 11:06 AM – April 30, 1:41 pm

Saptami Tithi Begins: April 29, 2020 3:12 pm

Saptami Tithi Ends: April 30, 2020 2:39 pm

Interestingly, last year, in the year 2019, Ganga Saptami was celebrated across the nation on May 11, which was a Saturday. Likewise, next year, in 2021, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on May 19, which will be a Wednesday.

How to celebrate:

On this day, all devotees wake up before sunrise to take a dip in the holy Ganga in order to worship the Goddess. They later perform the holy Ganga Aarti and devotees from around the globe take part in this celebration. However, this year, because of coronavirus, very few devotees will be seen at the Ganges.