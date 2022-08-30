Ganpati Visarjan 2022: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Lord Ganesh for a prosperous and good future. On this day, idols of Lord Ganesh are brought home for Sthapana and people offer prayers, and bhog for 10 days. Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations end with the immersion or Visarjan of clay Ganapati idol in water. Anant Chaturthasi Tithi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is the most significant day for Ganpati Visarjan.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dress up Like a Marathi Mulgi in Traditional Style This Time - Easy Tips And Ways!

GANESHA VISARJAN 2022: SIGNIFICANCE AND RITUALS

On Anant Chaturdashi, this ten day long festival of faith and devotion comes to an end and Bappa will be sent off with moist eyes. The Visarjan ritual symbolizes the cycle of birth and death. It celebrates the reality of life that revolves around these do facts. The tradition reminds everyone that everything they possess is temporary and that they shall have to do away with it sooner or later. By doing the Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Bappa, but the presence of the divine stays with them in the form of energy/essence.

The sacred day of Ganpati Visarjan is celebrated with great happiness and grandeur as the devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with a promise of returning next year. The procession of the idol is carried out with much joy, fanfare, and splendor. The idols of Lord Ganesha are taken from their worshipping place to the place of immersion dancing and playing with colors. Devotees immerse the idols in water. Due t0 environmental concerns, the idols of Ganesha are nowadays being immersed in artificial ponds.

GANESHA VISARJAN 2022: DATE AND TIME

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins-09.02 PM on September 8,2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends -06.07 PM on September 9,2022

Morning Muhurat (Chara,Labha,Amrita ) – from 06:02 am to 10:43 am

Afternoon Muhurta (Chara) – 04.57 pm to 06:31 pm

Afternoon Muhurta (Shubha) – 12:16 PM to 01:50 PM

Night Muhurta (Labha) – 09.24 pm to 10.50 pm

Night Muhurta (Shubha,Amrita ,Chara ) – 12.17 am to 04.36 am, 10 September

(With inputs from Astrologer Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Khanna Gems)