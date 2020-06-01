Global Day of Parents is an annual event that is celebrated on June 1 to honour all the parents around the world for being the anchor of their families and selflessly nurturing and protecting their children. The day was declared as the Global Day of Parents by the UN General Assembly in 2012. This was done to appreciate all parents for their lifelong sacrifice towards raising their children. Parents play a key role in the health, emotional well-being, and education of a child. Also Read - Are You a First Time Dad? Ease Into The Role of Fatherhood With These Parenting Tips

On the Global Day of Parents, you must thank your parents for shaping your life and protecting you from all kinds of sufferings and difficulties. Now that you have grown up, make sure your parents do not feel lonely as they always stood by your side in every thick and thin. Here are certain beautiful quotes that you can share with your parents to be thankful to them for always being there for you and giving a life worth living. Also Read - Parenting Tips: Here is How You Can Control Your Emotions And Care For Your Newborn

Quotes on Global Day of Parents

In my mind, I thank you both for giving me such a wonderful life but on parent’s day, I want to thank you in real for blessing me with the best of everything. Happy Parents’ Day! Also Read - Smart Parenting Tips to Handle a Strong-Willed Child

Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy Parents’ Day!

Mom and dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day!

All that I really need is right here with me. The most important part of my life, mom and dad, it’s you. Happy Parents Day!

Dear mom and dad, you have been both a parent and a friend to me. Your love and strength have given me the wings to fly. Happy Parents’ Day!

Mom and dad, I grew up cocooned in your love, comforted by your hugs and motivated by your lives and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thanks for everything. Happy Parents’ Day!

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

Dear mom and dad, you have made my life special. You have shown me the ways of life. I am glad you are my parents. Happy Parents’ Day!

You bring a smile on my face when I am sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, and you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Parents’ Day!

Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people I love more than my life and they’re my beloved parents! Happy Parents’ Day!

Mom and dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day!