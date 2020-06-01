What could be more precious than having your parents or parent at home with you? Nothing! The unconditional love, care, support that we get from our parents, can not be replaced by anything else in this world. From the time we are born, our parents become our protectors, providers and our mentors, who give up a lot of things to ensure we grow up in a safe and secure environment. Also Read - Global Day of Parents 2020: Share These Beautiful Quotes With Your Parents to Express Your Love And Emotions

In recognition of the selfless commitment parents have towards their children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing the relationship, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 1 as Global Day of Parents in 2012. We would all like to show our love to our parents on this special day, but unfortunately, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have very limited ways to do so.

While even the simplest of things will make our parents, who work tirelessly day and night, feel loved, we could still go a little further to show them our gratitude, which is the first on our list.

Show Gratitude:

Show them gratitude for all the things they have done for you just by saying a simple “Thank You”. If you stay with them, give them a big hug and tell them how much you appreciate their love and support. If you are far away from your parents and unable to travel to meet them due to the current situation, send them a text message to let them know that you are still thinking about them.

Make Personal Gifts:

Know what your parents like and try and make something at home to gift to them. At a time like this, it won’t be easy getting all the material you would require for the presents, but your parents are sure to appreciate more what you’ve made rather than something you bought from a store.

Help With The Housework:

If you are unable to make them gifts, the next best thing would be to let them rest the whole day while you clean the house, do the laundry, water the plants, cook them meals. Take over from your mom or dad for the day and do the chores that they would regularly do while you get them to stay put and rest and relax.

Make Time:

If you stay with your parents and are working from home, take time out from your busy schedule to make them breakfast, lunch or dinner. Since going out to a restaurant is not possible, prepare a candlelight dinner or set up the table in a special way, cook something special for them.

Watch a Movie or Play a Game Together:

At a time like this, when there is a lot of stress, you could lighten the mood of your parents and help them relax by doing things with them. Even though you might not have enough time because of your busy schedule, at the end of the day you could just sit down and watch a movie or play a game of scrabble with them.