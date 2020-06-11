As humans we get our energy from the food we eat, the clean air we breathe, and the water we drink. Each and every one of them have other uses too, like air in the form of wind can be useful in many ways. Wind plays a very important role and can be damaging as well as helpful for procreation. As Global Wind Day 2020 nears we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020: Here Are 10 Inspirational, Wise And Humourous Quotes on Old Age

Wind is made up of the bulk movement of air on the surface of the Earth, and can be of different kinds depending on their scale, speed, forces that cause them, the regions where they occur, and their effect. In folklore, the wind was often attributed as being one or more wind gods or an expression of the supernatural. In India, the Hindu God of Wind is Vayu.

History of Global Wind Day:

Global Wind Day was inaugurated in 2007 as Wind Day and it only came to be known by the current name in 2009. It had been organised by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA), and in 2007 it had reached 18 countries in Europe, with around 35,000 people taking part in it. The day is marked on June 15 every year.

Significance of Global Wind Day:

The main idea behind the day is to celebrate wind energy, exchange information, educate the young and old about wind energy, and to highlight the power and possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems. Organisations, along with EWEA and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), that work in wind energy production, organise events in different countries around the world.