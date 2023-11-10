Home

Festivals Events

Gold Buying Mahurat Today, on Dhanteras 2023: Know Best Time, Pradosh & Vrishabh Kaal

Gold Buying Mahurat Today, on Dhanteras 2023: Know Best Time, Pradosh & Vrishabh Kaal

Dhanteras is regarded as one of the luckiest and most favourable days for buying gold, silver, and brass goods to bring to luck and prosperity.

Gold Buying Mahurat Today, on Dhanteras 2023: Know Best Time, Pradosh & Vrishabh Kaal

Dhanteras 2023: Every year on the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of the Kartik month, people celebrate Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi. People worship Lord Dhanvantari and buy domestic and personal goods on this day. On the day of Dhanteras, it is said to be extremely auspicious to buy land, a home, a car, gold, and silver in order to bring luck and wealth. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the evening on this day. After the evening puja, it is also customary to burn a mustard oil lamp facing southward at the house’s main door. This light made of mustard oil is known as Yama Deepam in various regions.

Trending Now

What is The Auspicious Time to Buy Gold Today?

Since Dhanteras is seen as extremely auspicious, purchases can be made at any point throughout the festival, from the beginning to the end. Nevertheless, between 12:35 PM and 02:46 PM in the afternoon is the best time to purchase gold and silver.

You may like to read

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat – 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Pradosh Kaal – 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

On November 11, purchases for Dhanteras can be made starting at 12:35 PM and ending at 01:57 PM the following day. It is imperative that you refrain from making transactions between 10:41 AM and 12:03 PM on Rahukaal.

Dhanteras 2023 City-Wise Muhurat

New Delhi: 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Gurgaon: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM

Noida: 05:47 PM to 07:42 PM

Mumbai: 06:20 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 05:13 PM to 07:11 PM

Chennai: 06:00 PM to 08:02 PM

Bengaluru: 06:10 PM to 08:13 PM

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.