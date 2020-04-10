This year Good Friday is falling on April 10 in India. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on a Friday that falls before Easter. Also known as Black Friday, Great Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday, on this day, some section of the Christian community observe fast or abstain from meat and visit the church. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat

Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed. It commemorates the final hours of Jesus' life, his crucifixion, and death, as described in the Christian bible.

Many Christians in India attend special church services or pray on Good Friday. Many Christians hold parades or open-air plays to portray the last days and hours of Jesus' life in some areas of India.

Good Friday is a day of sadness, in which churches are empty and dark. Services are held in the afternoon. Many churches have a bitter drink prepared from leaves, vinegar, and other ingredients. This drink is for everyone to taste after the service.

National, state and local government offices, post offices and banks are closed on Good Friday. Christian stores, businesses and other organizations may be closed or have reduced opening hours. Those wishing to use public transport on the day may need to contact the local transport authorities to check on timetables.