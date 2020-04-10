This year Good Friday will be observed on April 10 all over the world. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday. Also Read - Over 1.5 Million People Sign Petition, Ask Netflix to Remove Film Portraying Jesus as Gay

This is a very sad day for Christians. Lord Jesus was crucified on a wooden cross by the Roman soldiers. But the question here is different! If this day is so bad and sorrowful then why it is termed as “Good” Friday? So, basically, the Christians observe ‘Good Friday in such way that as if something awful, sad and terrible happened. But they believe that Lord Jesus gave up his life for the good of the people. Also Read - Good Friday Wishes: Best Quotes, HD Wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp GIF Image Messages, Facebook Status to Wish Your Loved Ones

The crucifixion of Jesus was really painful, and it is still remembered in Jerusalem as Roman soldiers crucified Jesus to a wooden cross. So, the Christians do not celebrate on Good Friday, they remember his suffering, his journey as he was abandoned by his father and then about the injustice of his execution. Overall it was a horrible event. But on another perspective, they believe that the cross event was a defeat of sin, death of evil and a triumph. The word ‘Good’ in Good Friday means divine or pious. It is also believed that whatever good happened to all the people it is because of the cross. Also Read - Good Friday a Compulsory Holiday in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu: Bombay HC

But the entire period from Good Friday to Easter Sunday is significant. The Christians do not celebrate this day, there is no decoration, no mass in the church. Shops remain close, horse riding, dancing, boozing everything is restricted on that day. Devotees grieve for two days and keep fast as well.

The date of Good Friday varies from one year to the next on both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. Eastern and Western Christianity disagree over the computation of the date of Easter and therefore of Good Friday.