Good Friday 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Good Friday marks the crucifixion day of Jesus Christ, it is an auspicious day in the Christian festive calendar. This year, Good Friday is falling on April 2, this day is observed on a Friday that falls before Easter. This day is also known as Black Friday, Great Friday, Easter Friday, or Holy Friday. People from the Christian community observe fast or abstain from meat and visit the church.

Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed. It commemorates the final hours of Jesus' life, his crucifixion, and death, as described in the Christian bible.

People use this occasion to wish one another strength and happiness.

Here are top wishes, messages, images, quotes, WhatsApp statuses that you can share with your loved ones.

— Good Friday is beautiful because it reminds us that we matter to the great Lord. Have a divine Good Friday!

— May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always

— May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life

— May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday 2020

— Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him.

— He hung, bled and died proving his love for us. Nothing can beat his sacrifice for humankind. I hope we can hold the faith he deserves. Good Friday.

— Happy Good Friday! May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day.

-May the faith you have in God brings unimpeded peace and happiness to your heart. Have a blessed Good Friday with your family.

— Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

— For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. – John 3:16

— For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. – Mark 9:31

— Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. – Isaiah 60:1-2

– Wishing you all a blessed and beatified good Friday with the hope that God’s great love will remain unchanged for you. Make the most of this good Friday with family and prayers.

-I’m praying to Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday!

-On this holy Good Friday, I wish nothing but best for you. May Jesus Christ born again in our heart and you will always be loved and protected by him.

– May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday my friend!

-The cross was 2 pieces of dead wood;

And a helpless, unresisting Man was nailed to it;

Yet it was mightier than the world,

And triumphed & will ever triumph over it.

…Happy Good Friday..