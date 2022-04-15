Good Friday 2022: Today is Good Friday, leading to a long weekend in most parts of the world. But have you ever wondered what does it mean or stand for? If yes, we have got you covered. Good Friday is one of the holiest times of the year for Christians and is followed by Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. This year Easter is on Sunday, April 17 as Good Friday falls on April 15.Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For Four Consecutive Days, Complete Important Work Before April 14

Christians across the globe observe the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, the long-awaited Messiah, as well as the one and only Son of God with Good Friday. This is a significant event in Christianity as it symbolises Jesus Christ's sacrifices and suffering.

History

According to the Holy Bible, Jesus was caught and put on trial for claiming to be the ruler of the Jews after being betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas. He was sentenced to death by crucifixion and was forced to carry his cross up a hill while wearing a crown of thorns. Crucifixion was the cruellest form of execution at the time. The soldiers simply left Jesus to die after nailing him to the cross.

Significance

Jesus Christ and his followers attended the Last Supper the night before he died and then travelled to the Garden of Gethsemane. While his followers slept nearby, Jesus spent his final hours praying to the Father. Though Jesus Christ’s death was a painful experience, Christians honour it because they believe he died for their sins and made the ultimate sacrifice.

How do Christians observe Good Friday?

While many Christians attend special church services on Good Friday, they also read verses from the Bible at home and reflect on Jesus Christ’s sacrifice. Many take part in parades or open-air plays to commemorate Christ’s final hours.