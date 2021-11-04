Govardhan Puja 2021: Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the next day of Diwali, it is also known as Annakut Puja. It is a Hindu festival celebrated as Lord Krishna defeated God Indra, the King of the Devas. This year, it will be celebrated on November 5. The Govardhan Puja or Annakut festival falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated by Hindus across India and abroad to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat.Also Read - Reduce VAT on Petrol, Diesel in MP Like Other States: Cong

Govardhan Puja 2021 Date:

This year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Friday, November 5, 2021

Significance of Govardhan Puja

According to the scriptures, the people of Vrindavan used to offer lavish meals to Lord Indra-The God of rain and storm, to make sure he blesses them with timely rainfall and good harvest. Little Krishna found the practice to be too harsh for the small-time farmers and convinced them to stop making these offerings to Lord Indra and feed their families instead. On not finding his ritualistic offerings, Indra sent down rain and thunderstorm out of anger in Vrindawan. The rains continued for days.

Fearing for their lives, the villagers approached Krishna for help who then asked everyone to proceed to the Govardhan hill. Once there, he lifted the whole hill with his little finger, people trickled under the hill to take shelter from the storm.

Annakut Prasad

On this auspicious day, several devotees go to the Govardhan hill and offer food and delicacies to Lord Krishna. Those who cannot go, offer him bhog of 56 items in their homes. Some of the common items found in the chappan bhog are makhan misri, kheer, rasgulla, jeera ladoo, jalebi, rabri, mathri, malpua, mohan bhog, chutney, murabba, saag, dahi, rice, dal, kadhi, ghewar, chila, papad, moong dal ka halwa, pakoda, khichadi etc. There is also a common ritual of making small mounds of cow dung to represent Govardhan Mountain, which is then beautifully decorated with flowers.

Govardhan Puja Timings

According to Drikpanchang, Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat will begin at 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM. The duration is of 02 Hours 11 Mins.

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Wishing our readers a Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!