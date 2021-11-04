Govardhan Puja: Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja and will be celebrated on 5 November. Govardhan puja is celebrated the next day of Diwali. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Krishna and commemorate Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra and perform puja.Also Read - AQI of 8 Areas in Delhi-NCR Crosses 400-Mark on Diwali Afternoon

The Govardhan Puja or Annakut festival falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated by Hindus across India and abroad to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat.

Govardhan Puja: Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja Morning Muhurat: 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes. Govardhan Puja Evening Muhurat: 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Govardhan Puja: Puja Timings

According to Drikpanchang, Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat will begin at 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM. The duration is of 02 Hours 11 Mins.