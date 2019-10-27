Govardhan Puja is a part of the five-days Diwali festivities and is celebrated by the Hindus all across the world. It is celebrated on the next of the Diwali or Lakshmi Puja and right before Bhaiya Duj, which marks the last day of the Diwali festivities. It is believed that Lord Krishna held an entire mountain called Govardhan on his little finger to protect the people of his town Braj from hailstorm and torrential rains. To mark the day as important in the Hindu calendar, devotees worship Lord Krishna and seek blessings and protection from God.

This year, Govardhan Puja falls on October 28, Monday. The day is celebrated by preparing Annakut, ideally a meal including 56 elements (Chhappan Bhog) to offer Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu legend, Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja because after Lord Krishna protected his people by holding the giant mountain on his little finger for more than seven days, people celebrated his valour and expressed their love for him by preparing an entire mountain with 56 elements of food items. They named the food mountain as Annakut.

In some parts of the country, Govardhan is celebrated as a non-working day, especially for smiths and labourers using arms and tools. The day is celebrated by worshipping the tools. That’s the reason markets often remain shut and people don’t work on the Govardhan festival.

According to the drikpanchang.com, the shubh muhurat for Govardhan Puja is as follows:

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat – 03:36 pm to 05:51 pm

Duration – 02 hours 14 minutes

Dyuta Krida on Monday, October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 09:08 am on October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends at 06:13 am on October 29, 2019