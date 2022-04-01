People who are native to Maharashtra and Goa celebrate Gudi Padwa with much pomp and enthusiasm. It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar. This festival marks the New Year for all Maharashtrians and Hindu Konkanis. This year, it will fall on April 2, 2022.Also Read - Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri, Iftaar Timings, Importance And Fastings Rules

The term 'Padava' is derived from the Sanskrit word, 'Pratipada', which means the first day of the bright phase of the moon. The people of Maharashtra consider Gudi Padwa is a holy festival and it holds a lot of importance and significance in their life.

On this auspicious occasion, many people buy new products including ornaments, houses, etc. This festival also marks the end of one agricultural harvest and the beginning of another. Celebrating Gudi Padwa was first started by Indian warrior king and the veteran Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which symbolised the victory when he defeated Sakas.

Importance and Significance of Gudi Padwa

During the auspicious festival, devotees take a wooden stick and cover it with a piece of red or yellow coloured cloth. Later on, they place a Kalash which is made up of copper, silver or bronze over the stick, called ‘Gudi’. They place this Gudi outside their door and hoist it at a height. Neem leaves are also hung along with Gudi at the door and people relish the sugar candy, called saakhar gaathi.

The festival of Gudi Padwa signifies the victory of good over bad. In preparation for this day, people clean their houses and even decorate their doorsteps with beautiful and colourful Rangoli. They hang toran outside their home which is made up of mango leaves and flowers. On the day of Gudi Padwa, people take an oil bath, wear new clothes and offer prayers to Lord Surya.

There is a mythological story attached to the festival of Gudi Padwa. Hindus believe that on this day the entire universe was created by Lord Brahma. Hence, on this day each and every God is worshipped, and people seek the blessings of the almighty. Devotees say that on this day, Lord Vishnu took the Matsya or the fish incarnation from the Dashavtar or ten faces of Lord Vishnu, to save the entire earth from destruction.

Before the arrival of the festival, people start preparing a lot of mouth-watering dishes including Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Aam Panha (refreshing mango drink), Gulab Jamun and the dough for Puri. Maharashtrian families also make the traditional dish of shrikhand – poori for the celebration of Gudi Padwa. Apart from this, the sweet dish called Puran Poli is also a common delicacy for Gudi Padwa.

So, on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, we wish you all a very happy new year and hope that the Gods and Goddess seek you with their divine blessings.