Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is one of the most auspicious occasions for the people of the Sikh community. The day marks the birth anniversary of the tenth and final Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji. He was a great warrior, philosopher, poet, and spiritual master. Guru Gobind Singh ji became the leader of Sikhs at the age of merely nine years after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Kartik. This year, we will celebrate the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji on January 20th, as per the Hindu calendar date of Saptami, Shukla Paksha. The day is also known as Prakash Parv, Gurupurab, and Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav.

Guru Gobind Singh ji contributed to Sikhism in various ways. He introduced the term Khalsa community in 1699. It talks about the strict moral code to abide by the spiritual Sikh people. Guru Gobind Singh ji motivated people to fight against injustice and rise against the oppressive rulers. He also introduced 5 Ks, articles of faith that Sikhs from the Khalsa community wear all the time. He is given credit for finalizing the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism’s primary scripture.

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people from the Sikh community visit Gurudwara, offer prayers to the Guru, sing devotional songs, and share food with the needy. Spiritual events like Satsangs are also organized by strong believers of the Sikh religion. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021, here we share some of the great quotes by Guru Gobind Singh. Below, you can also read certain motivational messages and wishes to share with your friends and family.

Quotes And Messages by Guru Gobind Singh ji

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“He who regards all men as equal is religious.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“The ignorant person is totally the blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel.” – Guru Gobind Singh

Messages to Share on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Jagat Jalenda, Rakh Lai, Apni Kirpa Dhaar! Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji

Waheguru Ji da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Janam Diha Sariyan Nun Wadhaiyan!

Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!