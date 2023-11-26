Home

Festivals Events

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Why Do We Celebrate Gurupurab? All You Need to Know About the First Sikh Guru

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Why Do We Celebrate Gurupurab? All You Need to Know About the First Sikh Guru

Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 26 this year. It is a celebration in honour of the first sikh guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Why Do We Celebrate Gurupurab? All You Need to Know About the First Sikh Guru (Freepik)

A day of celebration all the sikh homes and across Gurudwaras as Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion. It falls on he fifteenth day of the lunar month of Kartik on Kartik Purnima. This year it falls on November 26 and is also known as Gurupurab. It is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs around the world.

Trending Now

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in Talwandi, Punjab, India. He was a spiritual teacher who preached a message of peace, love, and unity. He believed that all people are equal, regardless of their religion, caste, or gender.

You may like to read

Guru Nanak Dev Ji traveled extensively throughout his life, spreading his message of love and unity. He visited many different countries, including India, Persia, and Arabia. He met with people of all faiths, and he always respected their beliefs. Guru Nanak Dev Ji passed away in 1539, but his message of love and unity continues to inspire Sikhs around the world. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a time for Sikhs to celebrate the life and teachings of their founder.

Here are some of the ways that Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Akhand Path:This is a continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. The Akhand Path begins 48 hours before Guru Nanak Jayanti and ends on the day of the festival.

Langar: This is a free community meal that is served at gurdwaras, Sikh temples, on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Langar is open to people of all faiths, and it is a way for Sikhs to express their belief in equality and sharing.

Kirtan: This is devotional singing that is performed at gurdwaras on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Kirtans are a way for Sikhs to connect with God and express their love for Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is highly revered and this day honours all his sacrifices, wisdom, achievements and legacy.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.