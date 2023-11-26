Home

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Wishes: Gurpurab Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status For Your Family And Friends

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Wishes: Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the largest Sikh holiday, will be observed by tens of thousands of Sikhs worldwide. Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism was born on this day, which is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Devoted celebrations surrounding the occasion serve as a fitting illustration of the significance of having a guru (mentor) in one’s life. Born on April 15, 1469, Guru Nanak was greatly respected for his teachings on the existence of one God and ultimate truth.

Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus is acknowledged as one of the greatest religious innovators of all time. The spiritual teacher who founded Sikhism is immensely respected by his followers. His birth anniversary falling on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month of Katak, is widely celebrated worldwide. His message of peace, love and brotherhood is recited via his memorable quotes, sayings and hymns scripted in Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhs. His belief in the one God and nothing above him irrespective of caste and religion remains the foundation of his teachings.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages, Gurpurab WhatsApp Images and SMS

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

Satguru Guru Nanak’s emergence cleared spiritual darkness, as sunrise dispels the darkness and stars disappear. Happy Gurupurab

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do.

Thou has a thousand eyes and yet not one eye; Thou host a thousand forms and yet not one form.

May Waheguru shower his blessings on you and may this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab bring peace, joy, and prosperity into your life. Happy Gurupurab.

May your life full of golden days always with Guru’s blessings warm wishes on Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday.

All religions lead us to a universal God may he bless you on this day and always. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak guide you through the right path in your life. Warm Gurupurab Wishes!

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, we wish everyone celebrating the day a very Happy Gurpurab. Visit well-adorned Gurudwaras to pay respect to the greatest teacher and mentor, Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Follow in the rituals and traditions associated with the festivities like singing hymns, kirtans and listening to the Gurbani.

