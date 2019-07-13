Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima is falling on July 16 this year. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata. It is also believed that on this day Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which coincides with June or July. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives.

Interestingly, this year on the day of Guru Purnima, a partial lunar eclipse will be taking place and it will be visible in India. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 34 minutes. This is the last lunar eclipse of this year and the next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.

Importance:

Guru Purnima is a symbol of the Guru-shishya tradition. Hindu ascetics and wandering monks (sanyasis), observe this day by offering puja to their guru. Students of Indian classical music and Indian classical dance, which also follow the Guru shishya parampara, celebrate this holy festival around the world. On this day, disciples offer puja to their gurus and seek their blessings. In India, the day is celebrated by thanking teachers and seeking blessings from them and also by remembering teachers and scholars from history.

Significance:

Traditionally the festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of the Lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. However, the followers of Hindu religion celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Guru Purnima is believed to be the day when Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa – author of Mahabharata was born to sage Parashara and Satyavati. Hence the day is also called as Vyasa Purnima. Sage Vyasa worked for the cause of Vedic studies by gathering all the Vedic hymns and further dividing into four parts based on rites and characteristics. The four parts are namely Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva.

Puja Timings:

Auspicious time will start at 1:30 am and will be concluded on 4:00 pm.