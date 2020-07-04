Most of us will remember the school days and the many teachers who taught us how to read and write, how to play musical instruments and sing along, and how to win at sports. Each and everyone of them had a personality of their own, and while some were strict others were sweet. But they all had one thing on their minds, the all round development of the students. So on July 5 which is marked as Guru Purnima as well as Vyasa Purnima, we take a look at messages that describe them. Also Read - Guru Purnima 2020: On Which Date And Month Does Guru Purnima Fall in India?

Some of the messages and quotes have been taken from isha.sadhguru.org, and others are sayings by well known personalities. They all talk about what a teacher is and how changes lives are changed because of a Guru.

1. Celebrate Guru Purnima – a day of new possibilities.

2. Where there is a Guru, there is Grace… Wishing you a day of Grace and new possibilities this Guru Purnima.

3. Guru Purnima – the day when the Adiyogi overflowed with grace and became the Adi Guru. May your life overflow with grace on this auspicious day.

4. A Guru is not someone who holds a torch for you. He is the torch. (Sadhguru)

5. Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is the God Shiva himself in human form. (Brahmanda Puran)

6. Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships. (Sri Guru Pranam)

7. A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others. (Gautama Buddha)

8. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over. (Guru Nanak)

9. He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating. (Swami Vivekananda)

10. My guru said that when he suffers, it brings him closer to God. I have found this, too. (Ram Dass)