Guru Purnima 2021: This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 24, a day dedicated to teachers and mentors. The day is a full moon day of Ashada month. This day is observed by paying respect to their teachers or gurus who have guided them and imparted us with their knowledge and teachings. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata.Also Read - Eid-al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status, to Share With Your Loved Ones This Bakrid

It is also believed that on this day Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which coincides with June or July. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives. Also Read - Jagannath Puri Yatra 2021 Begins Sans Devotees Amid Pandemic - All About The Big Religious Festival

Date and Time of Guru Purnima 2021

Believers will observe this day on July 24. This day is observed on the full moon day of Ashada month. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Pamper Your Dad With These Delectable Almond Based Recipes

Guru Purnima Tithi 2021

The tithi will begin at 10.43 am on July 23, and the tithi will end at 08.06 am on July 24.

Importance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is a symbol of the Guru-shishya tradition. Hindu ascetics and wandering monks (sanyasis), observe this day by offering puja to their guru. Students of Indian classical music and Indian classical dance, which also follow the Guru shishya parampara, celebrate this holy festival around the world. On this day, disciples offer puja to their gurus and seek their blessings. In India, the day is celebrated by thanking teachers and seeking blessings from them and also by remembering teachers and scholars from history.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Traditionally the festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of the Lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. However, the followers of Hindu religion celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Guru Purnima is believed to be the day when Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa – author of Mahabharata was born to sage Parashara and Satyavati. Hence the day is also called as Vyasa Purnima. Sage Vyasa worked for the cause of Vedic studies by gathering all the Vedic hymns and further dividing into four parts based on rites and characteristics. The four parts are namely Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva.