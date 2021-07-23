Guru Purnima Wishes 2021: This day is observed to acknowledge the contribution made by the teachers by imparting us with knowledge and wisdom. This festival has great significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. This year, the day will be celebrated on July 24. Guru Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata. The day is also believed to be the day when Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Guru Purnima 2021: Only 'Symbolic Snan' Allowed in Haridwar; Negative RT-PCR Report Must For Devotees

Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which coincides with June or July according to the Gregorian calendar. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives.

On this auspicious day, students pay respect to their favourite gurus by sending them wishes, messages and quotes. They even pay a personal visit to them to celebrate the festival. Also Read - Guru Purnima 2021: Date, Time, Tithi And Significance of This Day

Guru Purnima Wishes 2021

Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

May on this auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the boundless grace of the Guru be upon you and your family. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru is the ultimate way to find truth and knowledge. Let’s seek Guru and their teachings to make our life enlightened and happy. Happy Guru Purnima to you!

May with the grace of Guru be upon you and your family. May with the blessings of Guru you realize your strengths and achieve all your goals. Happy and blessed Guru Purnima!

There will be no darkness in your life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

We all should be grateful to who made us meet ourselves. Happy Guru Purnima!

To the world, you may be just a teacher but to me, you are a hero! Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima!

Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and ever and thank them for making you oh so wise and clever. Happy Guru Purnima

You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day

Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru, You made me come out of my ignorance, I learnt to handle the problems all because of you, I always pay my tribute to you, Happy Guru Purnima!

May the name of guru be enshrined in your heart. May guru ji’ s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima!!

Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima Famous Quotes: