Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: 10 Life Lessons From The Warrior Saint

Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: As we remember the warrior saint and poet, ten life lessons from the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru who introduced the concept of warrior saints. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab in 1621 and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki. Guru Teg Bahadur stood up against the tyranny of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and advocated religious freedom as opposed to forceful conversions. The ninth Sikh Guru propagated that one must have the freedom to practice their faith and beliefs. Apart from being a valiant warrior, he was also known as a learned scholar and poet. Guru Teg Bahadur’s 11 hymns are included in Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text in Sikhism. He was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb on this day which is revered as Guru Tej Bahadur Martyrdom Day. As a tribute to his ultimate sacrifice for fighting against oppression, he was honoured with the title Hind Ki Chadar (Hind Di Chadar). While as per Hindu calendar Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas is on November 24, as per the Sikh calendar it would fall on November 29, 2022.

GURU TEG BAHADUR JAYANTI 2022: TEN WORDS OF WOSDOM FROM THE NINTH SIKH GURU

Success is not the final destination and there’s nothing to fear about failure. What matters is your courage and tenacity in challenging times. A noble person is one who would not even unintentionally hurt anyone’s feelings. You will find courage in the most unexpected time at the most uncertain situation. Your mistakes can be forgiven, if you have are willing to accept where you have been at fault. All your fears originate from your mind guided by negative thoughts. Non-violence is all about having respect and empathy towards all living beings. The brave hearts know how to conquer their fears in adverse circumstances. Be kind towards all living beings, hatred only leads towards destruction. A lot of small and simple noble deeds lead to greater accomplishments. There are two most challenging tests in the path of enlightenment – waiting patiently for the right moment and not be disappointed with failures or setbacks.

