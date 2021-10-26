Halloween is the most awaited festival of the year. Halloween is also known as All Hallows’ Eve is an annual celebration of fears and spooky things. Every year, it is celebrated on 31 October. Halloween is all-age inclusive, from kids to adults, people can enjoy Halloween.

Halloween is celebrated in western countries. People put on amazing and quirky costumes, play trick-or-treat, carve jack-o-lanterns or sip pumpkin spiced drinks. This is a way of warding off all evils.

Halloween 2021: History and Significance

Halloween is being celebrated every year. Now, not just the Western countries but even countries like India have started to celebrate Halloween. Years ago, this was celebrated as a solemn occasion. This day revered and honoured saints (hallows), martyrs and all faithful people who departed. However, this tradition evolved over the years and has now become an occasion to dress up, cosplay with pop-culture references and candy.

Halloween dots back in the ancient days of the Celtic festival of Samhain. It was a harvest festival. Celtic people had come 2000 years ago and Halloween was celebrated as it was the end of the harvest season. It also marked the beginning of the cold winter months.

Celtics belonged from regions of Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern France. They believed that on the eve of Halloween, the boundaries between living and dead become paper-thin and spirits could move freely on the land. Hence, the Celtic started to celebrate New Year on 1 November. To mark this event, the Druids or Celtic priests constructed large sacred bonfires where people gathered around it to offer sacrifices to Celtic deities.

Halloween 2021: Date and Celebration

Every year, it is celebrated on 31 October. Halloween is celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter, living and dead. It is believed that on the day of Halloween, the boundaries between the living and dead blur. In the modern-day, Halloween celebration revolves around people wearing spooking dresses and costumes, decorating houses with spooky fashion, scaring people, eating candies and drinking pumpkin spiced drinks.