Andhra Pradesh And Telangana are celebrating Hanuman Jayanti 2019 today, i.e. May 29 at The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The celebration starts on Chaitra Purnima (mid-March) and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month (May). As part of the festival, special archana, abhisekam and nivedana will be performed at the Sri Prasanna Anjaneya temple on the 7th mile of the walkers’ path. Special decoration and rituals would be organised to the big idol of Anjaneya Swamy in the evening.

Hanuman Jayanti is also being celebrated at the Japali Teertham in the Seshachalam forest near the Akasa Ganga Teertham. The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) has also arranged special facilities, including free transport to the seventh mile on the ghat road for devotees from Tirupati and Tirumala.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It was celebrated across India on Friday, April 19. The day is observed across India by Hindus. The day falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Devotees of Hanuman offer special prayers to the Vanara God. Lord Hanuman who is a symbol of strength is believed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

According to mythology even before his birth, it was predicted that Hanuman would be a devotee of Ram. It was Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram that helped him defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. Devotees flock Hanuman temple to offer special prayer to the God. Hanuman is believed to have magical powers with which he conquers evil spirits. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees apply tilak of sindoor on their foreheads from Hanuman’s idol.