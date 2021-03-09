Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date, Time: Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival to mark the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman, who is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman is immensely devoted throughout India and Nepal. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full moon day which is the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. It was Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram that helped him defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. Also Read - Magh Mela 2021: ‘Ram Naam’ & 'Hanuman' Facemasks a Hit Among Visitors, Sales Surge

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, followers gather at temples especially in front of Lord Hanuman statue temple to offer special prayer to the God. Hanuman is believed to have magical powers with which he conquers evil spirits. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees apply tilak of orange sindoor on their foreheads from Hanuman’s idol. There is a mass distribution of food outside the temple who come seeking the blessings of Hanuman. People worship him and hail his magical strengths to keep away evil powers and troubles. Lord Hanuman is known for his intent, grit, and physical energy and also has the ability to transform into any form. Also Read - Protest in Delhi's Chandni Chowk Over Demolition of Hanuman Temple

When will be Hanuman Jayanti celebrated in 2021?

Hanuman Jayanti date: The festival of Lord Hanuman will be celebrated on April 27, 2021, Tuesday.

Hanuman Jayanti time: The Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 on Apr 26, 2021 and the Purnima tithi ends at 09:01 on Apr 27, 2021.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees visit the Hanuman temple and read Hanuman Chalisa and shlokas related to Lord Hanuman. Devotees offer flowers and garland to Lord Hanuman’s idol with roses. This is one of the easiest ways of appeasing the god. People also light a diya with ghee and pour mustard oil on the idol of Lord Hanuman and sing bhajans, arti and chalisa while worshipping Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti Importance

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Lord Hanuman as a divine creature. This celebration has lots of importance to Brahmacharis, wrestlers, and bodybuilders. He is known by many names such as Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti, Rudra and much more. Hanuman is the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. He has devoted his life to Lord Rama and Sita. The devotees of the Lord Hanuman pray to him for their bright future.

Why Lord Hanuman is orange in Colour?

According to legends, he was born as a monkey god to serve Lord Ram. Once, Lord Hanuman saw Goddess Sita applying Sindoor on her forehead. He asked her the reason why is she applies orange colour to her maang. Goddess Sita then explained to him that she applied the sindoor to ensure a long life for Lord Ram. Hanuman then smeared his entire body with orange Sindoor to ensure Ram’s immortality. Therefore, his idols are covered with orange tilak.