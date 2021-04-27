Hanuman Jayanti Bhajans, Songs, Aarti, Mantra: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, April 27, 2021, devotees read and listen to Hanuman Chalisa. Apart from this, people celebrate the day of lord Hanuman by visiting temples. This year, let’s not go outside your home and worship Lord Hanuman with your family. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha. The day comes a few days after Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram. Amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are low-key, and we advise people not to step out of their houses. Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date, Time: Why Hindus Celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav in India? Know Significance, Importance

We have curated a list of Hanuman Jayanti songs, bhajans, aartis, and mantras one can listen to with their family at home.

Hanuman Chalisa: Starting the list with the longest chant on lord Hanuman. Devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa and the Bajrang Baan with the belief that it helps ward off evil and keeps you away from danger and peril.

Here’s the list of Bhajans on Hanuman Jayanti:

Hanuman Tumhara Kya Kehna



Khusiyon Se Jhoome Maan Sare

Hey Mahaveer Karo Kalyan



Shree Hanuman Amritwani



Hanuman Chalisa – Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi



Jai Hanuman -Pranaam



Selfie Le Le Re



Hanuman Chalisa – Raftaar



Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha

Hanuman Jayanti Mantras

Hanuman Mantra: Om Hanumate Namah

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra: Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi || Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Hanuman Beeja Mantra:Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha