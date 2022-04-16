Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated across India with much fervour and enthusiasm. The day falls on the Full moon or Purnima tithi in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival to mark the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman, who is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman is immensely devoted throughout India and Nepal. It was Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram that helped him defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction.Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Horoscope: These Zodiac Signs To Get Special Blessings of Lord Hanuman

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees observe a day-long fast. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, followers gather at temples especially in front of the Lord Hanuman statue temple to offer special prayers to God. Hanuman is believed to have magical powers with which he conquers evil spirits. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees apply tilak of orange sindoor on their foreheads from Hanuman’s idol. There is the mass distribution of food outside the temple who come seeking the blessings of Hanuman. People worship him and hail his magical strengths to keep away evil powers and troubles. Lord Hanuman is known for his intent, grit, and physical energy and also has the ability to transform into any form.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, share these wishes, quotes, and messages with your loved ones.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Lord Hanuman, the biggest devotee of Lord Rama, is always there to give you strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you shine bright in life and achieve all your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrangbali! May Lord Hanuman give you peace, happiness and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family.

Jai Veer Hanuman. Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti

Wishing our all a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022.