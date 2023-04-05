Home

Festivals Events

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 Dos And Don’ts to Follow While Worshiping Bajrang Bali

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 Dos And Don’ts to Follow While Worshiping Bajrang Bali

According to religious beliefs, devotees worship Hanuman Jayanti at different periods of the year. But this one is quite popular during Chaitra Purnima in North India.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 Dos And Don'ts to Follow While Worshiping Bajrang Bali

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: The birth anniversary of Pawanputra Hanuman is celebrated every year on Chaitra Purnima. Moreover, Hanuman Janmotsav is also celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on 6th April 2023, Thursday. According to religious beliefs, devotees worship Hanuman Jayanti at different periods of the year. But this one is quite popular during Chaitra Purnima in North India.

Usually, people call this day Hanuman Jayanti. The common name for this day is Hanuman Vratam. It is stated that Hanuman was born at sunrise. On Hanuman Jayanti, temples have spiritual talks before and after dawn. To celebrate this auspicious day, here are certain do’s and don’ts that devotees should consider while worshipping Bajrang Bali.

You may like to read

Do’s

It is considered very auspicious to feed jaggery to monkeys on the day of Hanuman jayanti

Donating on the day of Hanuman Jayanti is said to be auspicious. There is belief that donating on this day eliminates your problems and leads to a peaceful life.

Offer sindoor to Lord Hanuman ji.

On the day of Hanuman jayanti , everyone must follow celibacy, especially the seeker.

Red colored flowers, pure desi ghee or sesame oil should be used while worshipping Lord Hanuman.

Don’ts

Tamasik food should not be consumed on the day of Hanuman Jayanti

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, along with monkeys, no animal should be disturbed or harmed.

Alcohol or intoxicants should not be consumed on the day of Hanuman jayanti .

Avoid fights, verbal abuse with people on this day

Non-vegetarian food must be abstain

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.