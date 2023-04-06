Home

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 Essential Life Lessons to Learn From Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: There's so much that one can learn from Lord Hanuman, the one who proved devotion and friendship like no other.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: In 2023, the 6th of April marks the birthday of the mighty Lord Hanuman. As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious event is celebrated every year on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha. ‘Lord Hanuman’ is believed to be immortal for ages and one can adopt qualities from his life to provide a booster to one’s motivation and lifestyle. Mars – the planet is lord of ascendant in Kal Purush Kundali (KPC) and praying to Lord Hanuman helps us seek blessings of the Mangal Dev. Here’s the list of those five essential life lessons from Lord Hanuman that can change the way you live, and bring more peace in your life:

Adaptability: The ability to thrive in any situation: Adaptability is the rule of nature. Only those who adapt to changing times can survive in the long run. Be flexible and not rigid. Instead of giving up, focus on inventive solutions and not on challenges pulling you back. Humility: The ability to be humble even when you have everything. Lord Hanuman is down to earth even after being the master of divine capabilities. He considers Shri Ram his source of inspiration, and most importantly, is humble enough to learn from him, show unconditional friendship, and live his life as his devotee. Those who are on the top are not arrogant. They are wise enough to know knowledge is as vast as the universe. Devotion: The ability to give it all to your goals. From his childhood, Lord Hanuman was a big admirer and devotee of Shri Ram. It was his dream to live under his parasol. He remained focused on the biggest goal of his life and when the opportunity knocked at his door, he went for it. Dedication, focus, and devotion will help you cross the highest mountains to achieve your objective. The greatest example of this is Rambhakta Hanuman. Leadership skills: The ability to lead, inspire and motivate. If Lord Ram was the absolute idol of leadership, his best follower Hanuman was not behind. Throughout Ramayana, we see him motivating and leading an army of monkey warriors to face the evil force of Ravan. Half of the war is won if you have great leadership skills. From entrepreneurs, managers, employees, and students, everyone needs to cultivate this skill. Sense of humour: The ability to lighten a tense environment with amusement. Even the worst of situations can’t snatch his sense of humour away from him. Yes, he was a fearless warrior. But he was also a genius who can find things amusing in the face of adversity.

Maintaining a brave front is essential in rain or shine. But dealing with it with a bit of humor puts you at ease, helps release the tension, works as a stress buster, and obviously, makes you more likable.

