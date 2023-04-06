Home

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

To celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, here are some best wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, to share with your loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is known as the biggest devotee of Lord Rama. He is believed to be the incarnation of truth and piety. Devotees celebrate this festival with a lot of enthusiasm and love. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6, 2023. On this day, people celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is revered as the symbol of strength, courage, and devotion. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is the son of Lord Vayu (the God of Wind) and Anjana (a female monkey). He is also known as Anjaneya and Bajrangbali. This auspicious day is celebrated with great devotion and fervour across the country. Devotees perform various rituals and puja ceremonies to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: To celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, here are some best wishes, quotes, messages, SMS, to share with your loved ones:

This Hanuman Jayanti, I hope your life is filled with happiness, hope, and positivity. Wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman fill your life with abundant happiness.

This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

‘Wishing you happiness and success, glory and celebrations, goodness, and good fortune in your life on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023.’

‘Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023.’

Hanuman Jayanti reminds us that we must take inspiration from Lord Hanuman to always be strong and inspiring in every situation. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.



