On August 15, India will commemorate 75 years of glorious independence from British rule. In 1947, India was liberated from the oppressive rule of the British Empire. The fight for our independence was long and difficult, and it took many brave lives. As a result, the entire country observes Independence Day to commemorate the freedom we enjoya well as the long struggle that India faced.

The day honours the sacrifices of our courageous freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for our nation. Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi for the first time and said, "At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom".

History of Independence Day

For nearly 200 years, Britishers ruled India. Every Indian's life was difficult and depressing during British colonial rule. Indians were treated as slaves with no freedom of expression. Indian rulers were nothing more than puppets in the hands of British officers. Indian fighters were treated cruelly in British camps, and farmers went hungry because they couldn't grow crops and had to pay high land taxes.

Indian freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and others launched numerous movements that helped break the shackles of slavery after 90 years. From the Revolt of 1857 to the Sepoy Mutiny, many movements set the tone for the fight against Britishers. On this special day, the people of India remember the selfless sacrifices and unrivalled contributions of great men and women in achieving India’s independence.

Significance of Independence Day

Independence Day is a special ocassion for the country because it marks the end of British rule. It brings together people from all over the country. This day is marked as a national holiday with people celebrating it whole heartdely. For the first time, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the tricolour from the Red Fort in Delhi. Following that, on Independence Day every year, the elected Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by an address to the nation.

People usually celebrate this auspicious day by flying kites. This is one of the most popular activites, since a long time and tradition continues. Independence Day is celebrated with great pomp and ceremony at all government and private institutions, schools, and colleges. Students march in parades and sing the National Anthem before hoisting the flag. Some historical buildings have been specially decorated with lights depicting the theme of independence. On this day, special programmes such as tree planting are carried out. Sports and cultural competitions are held to commemorate this occasion, and prizes are awarded to the winners. Everyone gets a piece of candy. Every street corner is filled with patriotic songs. On this day, a wind of patriotism and national unity blows across the country.