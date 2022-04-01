Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 Messages, Pranks, SMS, WhatsApp Status: April Fools’ Day also called All Fools’ Day is today! It is celebrated on April 1 worldwide. So brace yourself, pranks and practical jokes are upon us. Everyone across the globe would join in to pull the best of pranks in person or be sending funny messages, mean jokes, SMS, crazy April Fools’ Day quotes, rib-tickling WhatsApp GIF images, all with the sole purpose of fooling and troubling the person you intend to send the message. The newspapers and online publications will be filled with hoaxes and shocking fake news globally. Yes, April Fools’ Day gives you the license to be hilarious but do not go overboard with the pranks or sending sensational SMSes, which ends up backfiring. But why do we celebrate this totally awesome day of trickery, pranks and jokes, the annual tradition that gives a person a free hand to fool your friends and colleagues without having one bit of remorse? April Fools’ Day 2022: 7 Easy pranks to play on your friends, family and colleagues on Fools’ Day.Also Read - April Fool's Day: This Coffee Brand Pulled a Cool Prank on Us & We Aren't Complaining!

April Fools’ Day 2022 falls on the Friday, which means there are so many ways to pull off a practical joke on your colleagues and friends in person. Call them to office on their off day- Saturday! Don’t you worry, we have a few more nasty, retard and humorous collection of April Fools’ Day jokes and memes could be useful. Also Read - Have You Received Delhi & Mumbai Lockdown Guidelines on WhatsApp? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

Here’s a look at the list of April Fools’ Day Jokes including Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp GIF image Message forwards to fool not only friends but also family, relatives, colleagues and absolute random people. Why spare any of them!

You’re full of life; You’re full of surprise; You’re full of wisdom; You’re full of – At times I find you’re fully numb, And other times, you’re fully dumb. In short, you’re a bloody fool. Happy April Fools’ Day!

WhatsApp GIF image message: Everything has a day. Every pet has a day. Every fool too has a day. Hope you might have enjoyed your day. Happy April Fool Day!

WhatsApp Reads: Oct-2 for Gandhi, Nov-14 for Nehru, Apr-24 for Sachin, Aug-15 for India, Apr-01 only for YOU. So Enjoy the day !!!

WhatsApp Reads: Is kadar hum aapko chahte hain, Ki duniya wale dekh ke jal jaate hain, Is kadar hum aapko chahte hain, Ki duniya wale dekh ke jal jaate hain, Yun to hum sabhi ko ULLU banate hain, Lekin aap thoda JALDI ban jaate hain, Happy April Fools’ day.

WhatsApp Reads: I hereby certify and swear that I would never ever in my life make you a FOOL on 1st April. For that all the other 364 days of the year are more than enough. Happy All Fools’ Day 2022!

WhatsApp Reads: A recent study has proved that Fools use their thumb while reading SMS. Now it’s too late, Don’t try to change your finger! Try to catch some other fool!

WhatsApp GIF image message: If people talk about your beauty, your power, your wisdom or your smartness, then just give them a tight slap…How dare they FOOL you! Happy April Fools

WhatsApp Reads: A – You are Attractive, B – You are the Best, C – You are Cute, D – You are Dear to Me, E – You are Excellent, F – You are Funny, G – You are Good-Looking, H – Hehehe, I – I’m, J – JOKING. Happy April Fools’ Day!

WhatsApp Reads: Storms die; Songs fade; Flowers wither; Misfortune ends; Great parties finish. But people like you remain forever… because ghosts never die! Happy April Fools’ Day 2022!

WhatsApp GIF image message: 31st March Or 1st April, Fool is Fool doesn’t matter. Wishing very happy, prosperous and joyful, Fool Day to the King of Fools.

WhatsApp Reads: The Men who are feeling left out because of Women’s Day, Don’t feel sad… Men’s day is coming soon, just that across the world it’s called by a different name on April 1st!

WhatsApp Reads: Q: What will be the girl’s name born on 1st of APRIL? Guess, Guess, Guess – A: FOOLAN DEVI!

WhatsApp Reads: Best relationships needs no promises, no demands and no expectations… it just needs two people. One fool like you; And one cool like me. Happy April Fool!

WhatsApp Reads: Someone…Misses U…Needs U…Worries about U, Is lonely without U, Guess Who? A Monkey in the ZOO

– A very Happy April Fool’s Day to you. Let’s show the world’s smartest people that they’re also a bit foolish at times.