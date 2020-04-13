Punjabi New Year Baisakhi 2020 is here! The festival is also known as Vaishakhi, or Vaisakhi is the harvest festival of Punjab, celebrated in the first month of the Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar on April 13 or April 14. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu Solar New Year and witnesses grand celebrations in the state. Traditional dance forms, special prayers, sweets are a part and parcel of the festival. Baisakhi also has a special significance as it marks the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after he declined to convert to Islam. Also Read - Happy Lohri 2020: Best English, Punjabi, Hindi Greetings, Messages, SMS, Quotes, GIF to Send on This Harvest Festival

On this day, Sikhs and Punjabis hold fairs and melas, visit Gurudwaras to pay respect and take out the procession to celebrate the festival. These processions are called Nagar kirtans and mark this special festival. But, today, no celebrations will be made as the whole nation is locked down amid coronavirus scare. People can celebrate by wishing their near and dear ones. Also Read - UK to reflect on apology for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

So let’s share out some of the most exciting Baisakhi Quotes to bring goodwill in life. Also Read - Banned poem on Jallianwala massacre now in English

English messages on Baisakhi

May this Baisakhi fill your life with the colors of love, joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi

Let’s hope this harvest season brings the best for the world. Happy Baisakhi to all

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Have a wonderful day. Happy Baisakhi!

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!

Punjabi Messages on Baisakhi

Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste, marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste, baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste. Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu. Happy Baisakhi!

Khalsa Mero Roop Hain Khaas, Khalsey Main Hun Karu Niwas, Khalsa Panth De Sajna Diwas Di Lakh Lakh Wadhayi hove ji

Rab kare Baisakhi da tyohaar tuhade atte tuhade pariwaar lae bahut saiyaan khusiyan le ke aawe. Happy Baisakhi…

Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea..Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea..Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji…

Hindi Messages on Baisakhi

नाचो–गाओ, खुशी मनाओ, आई है बैसाखी, चलो जश्‍न मनाओ, रखकर सब चिंताओं को एक आरे मिलकर गीत खुशी के गाओ और बैसाखी का त्‍योहार मनाओ, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं.

बैसाखी आई, साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ, मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं.

खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है, सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने–जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है. बैसाखी मुबारक हो.

नए दौर, नए युग की शुरुआत, सत्‍यता, कर्तव्‍यता हो सदा साथ, बैसाखी का यह सुंदर पर्व, सदैव याद दिलाता है मानवता का पाठ.