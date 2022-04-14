Baisakhi Festival 2022: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi is an annual Sikh and Hindu festival celebrated with tremendous zeal and intensity. Because it is a spring harvest festival, it usually takes place in mid-April each year. Every year on this day, Guru Gobind Singh Ji formed the Khala Panth, and Baisakhi commemorates the founding of the final Khalsa. People bathe in sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Jhelum, and then visit Gurudwaras on this day. The beginning of the spring season is also marked by this auspicious festival.

Baisakhi Wishes 2022 in English:

I wish you a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, and bring all the years full of love and contentment.

May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water, and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfills all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi Wishes 2022 in Punjabi:

Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

Has deyon Doston nu hasaan vaaste, marr java Doston ko manaan vaaste, baisakhi hai khushi manaan vaaste. Baisakhi ki vadhiyan saare parivar nu. Happy Baisakhi!

Khalsa mero roop hai khas, Khalse me haun karaun niwas, Khalsa mero mukh hai anga, Khalse ke haun sad sad sanga, Vaisakhi diya lakh lakh vadhaiya.

Baisakhi Wishes 2022 in Hindi:

नाचो-गाओ, खुशी मनाओ, आई है बैसाखी, चलो जश्‍न मनाओ, रखकर सब चिंताओं को एक आरे मिलकर गीत खुशी के गाओ और बैसाखी का त्‍योहार मनाओ, बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं.

बैसाखी आई, साथ में ढेर सारी खुशियां लाई, तो भंगड़ा पाओ, खुशी मनाओ, मिलकर सब बंधु भाई. बैसाखी की शुभकामनाएं.

खुशबु आपकी यारी की हमें महका जाती है, आपकी हर एक की हुई बात हमें बहका जाती है, सांसें तो बहुत देर लगाती हैं आने-जाने में, हर सांस से पहले आपकी याद आ जाती है. बैसाखी मुबारक हो.

नए दौर, नए युग की शुरुआत, सत्‍यता, कर्तव्‍यता हो सदा साथ, बैसाखी का यह सुंदर पर्व, सदैव याद दिलाता है मानवता का पाठ.

Happy Baisakhi 2022!