Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of the spring season in India. The day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour every year. This year, Basant Panchami falls today, i.e. on February 5. This day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati's birthday falls on Basant Panchami. Hence, many perform Saraswati puja on this day. Delving into the significance of this day throws up many interesting reasons. Hindu mythology states that Lord Rama ate the half tasted grapes by Shabari on Basant Panchami and the day is celebrated in a bid to commemorate this gesture. People also consider the day to be the beginning of life and happiness and spring is popularly known as the season of rebirth.

In the southern states of India, the festival is celebrated as Sri Panchami. Yagnas are done in schools and colleges as students celebrate with great sincerity and fervour. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati bestows her devotees with lots of wisdom, learning, and knowledge, as the goddess is considered to be the epitome of wisdom. The colour 'yellow' is given importance on this day and is considered auspicious as it represents spiritual knowledge, light and prosperity among others. Rituals are performed at home and in temples, and educational institutes organize cultural events and competitions to celebrate the occasion. On Basant Panchami, we have curated a list of best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp status, and messages to send to your near and dear ones.

Check out Basant Panchami 2022 Greetings, Messages, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Status:

-On this auspicious day of Basant Panchami, May Goddess Saraswati give you good marks in education and you get blessed.

-May this spring bring bloom in your life. Happy Vasant Panchami 2022.

-With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

-Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami the holy festival of worship of Goddess Maa Saraswati Ji, the goddess of knowledge, art and music.

-May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Saraswati Jayanti!

-May goddess Saraswati bless we all with mindfulness and knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

-No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u…Happy Basant Panchami.

-Let’s pray Goddess Saraswati whose blessings remain with us throughout life. Happy Saraswati Puja, May Ma Saraswati showers you with all success and knowledge that you need In your life.

-May the celebration of Basant Panchami, convey the abundance of learning to You, May you be honored by Goddess Saraswati and every one of your desires Work out as expected.

-My Best Wishes To All Celebrating Basant Panchami. I Pray That This Basant Panchami Festival Brings An Ocean Of Knowledge and Wisdom To Us.

-On This Basant Panchami Day, may every goodness enters your Mind and Body- Happy Basant Panchami!