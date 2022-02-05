Home

Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Send Latest Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Gifs, Cards, Messages to Loved Ones

We pray to Goddess Saraswati for you, That a great occasion of Basant Panchami will bring you a vast wealth of knowledge, and that you will be blessed by Goddess Saraswati. Happy Basant Panchami in Advance!

May this auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami bless you with a never ending ocean of knowledge, wisdom and progress!

Happy Basant Panchami – May Goddess Saraswati remove the darkness of ignorance from all your lives & bless you with the glow of wisdom

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, may Goddess Saraswati shower you with her innumerable blessings. Happy Basant Panchami in Advance!

May the onset of spring bring prosperity, good news, peace and progress in your life.Happy Basant Panchami.

May the onset of the spring season blossom new possibilities of success and happiness in your life. Wishing you a Happy Basant Panchami.

May the beauty of nature and the blessings of Goddess Saraswati fill your life with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

My Best Wishes To All Celebrating Basant Panchami. I Pray That This Basant Panchami Festival Brings An Ocean Of Knowledge and Wisdom To Us.

On This Basant Panchami Day, may every goodness enters your Mind and Body- Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of the spring season in India. The day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour every year. This year, Basant Panchami falls on January 26th. This day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati’s birthday falls on Basant Panchami. Hence, many perform Saraswati puja on this day. Delving into the significance of this day throws up many interesting reasons. Hindu mythology states that Lord Rama ate the half tasted grapes by Shabari on Basant Panchami and the day is celebrated in a bid to commemorate this gesture. People also consider the day to be the beginning of life and happiness and spring is popularly known as the season of rebirth.

In the southern states of India, the festival is celebrated as Sri Panchami. Yagnas are done in schools and colleges as students celebrate with great sincerity and fervour. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati bestows her devotees with lots of wisdom, learning, and knowledge, as the goddess is considered to be the epitome of wisdom. The colour ‘yellow’ is given importance on this day and is considered auspicious as it represents spiritual knowledge, light and prosperity among others. Rituals are performed at home and in temples, and educational institutes organize cultural events and competitions to celebrate the occasion. On Basant Panchami, we have curated a list of best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp status, and messages to send to your near and dear ones.