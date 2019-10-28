Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Bhai Dooj festival is one of the most loved festivals which marks the end of the auspicious festival- Diwali. Bhai Dooj is similar to Raksha Bandhan and on this day sisters pray for their brother’s well-being and apply red tilak on their foreheads. On the other hand, the brothers promise to take care of their lovely sisters.

This day signifies one of the strongest bonds between the siblings which are nurtured for the entire life. Bhai Dooj is a day when sisters pray for their brothers and apply tilak on their foreheads, and the siblings and cousins exchange gifts. On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, here we have shared a list of messages which you can send to your siblings and wish them Happy Bhai Dooj!

You can share your pain; You can share your fears; And you can share your happiness Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Dear Brother, while putting tikka I pray to God for your peace happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Bhaidooj.

Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

Bhai dooj is a day I want you to know

You’re being there matters, everywhere I go

On this auspicious occasion I wish to say

Thank you brother for coming my way!

Happy Bhai Dooj..!!

I Absolutely Treasure the Wonderful Relationship We Share…

It’s So Unique, Precious and Rare!

When a Unique Occasion Comes Along,

I Wish For You Every Happiness & Pray That It Lingers Long…!!

And a Happy Bhai Dooj..!!

Your love makes me feel proud.

And on this day I want to shout it out loud.

Happy BHAI DOOJ my brother…!!

God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise, Sister.

In good times or bad ones, you’re ready to extend your help and support.

Thanks for all you do…

Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

Sky is blue, feel this hue,

My love is for you Bhaiya, always true.

Loads of Good Wishes for Bhai Dooj..!!

Brothers are like streetlights along the road,

They don’t make distance any shorter but

They light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.

Happy Bhai Dooj!!!

Another fresh Bhai Dooj is here

Another year to live!

To banish worry, doubt, and fear,

To love and laugh and give!

Happy bhai dooj to my little brother!