Bhai Dooj 2020: A bond that a brother and sister share is quite unique and special in Indian tradition. Bhaidooj is coming and it is considered as an auspicious day where sisters host feasts for their brothers. Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali and holds great prominence in the Hindu culture. It falls on the second day of the fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month, Kartika. This year, Bhai Dooj falls on November 16. The day is often compared to Rakshan Bandhan with the celebrations being the same.

Bhai Dooj is known by different names in various parts of the country. The day is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Teeka, or Bhai Phota. Sisters pray to Yamraj for their brother's long life and prosperity on this day. As per Hindu myths, moved by his sister's love, Yamraj declared that brothers who would receive an aarti and tilak from his sister on this day need not be afraid of death. This is also the reason the day is known as Yama Dwitiya, mostly in the south.

The festival also has references in another popular Hindu mythological story. As per beliefs, the festival began after Lord Krishna's sister Subhadra welcomed him with special prayers, sweets, Tilak, and flowers when he returned after killing the demon king Narakasur. On Bhai Dooj, women invite brothers to their homes and host lunch or dinner for them. Sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and offer prayers to Gods. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters. And to begin Bhai Dooj celebrations, we have the best collection of Wishes, messages for you. Here is a list of Bhai Dooj wishes that you can send your brother or sister:

-Bhai, Together we laughed, and together we cried, the affection we share for each other is immense. Cheers to relive all the beautiful memories of childhood. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-You are the only one on this earth with whom I can share my pains, fears and happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding, inspiring and wonderful brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

-Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Bhaiyaa, you are someone who I always admire and look up to at times of joy as well as sorrow. You comfort me and encourage me during tough times and ensure I keep going with my life with smiles. I wish you good health and success brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-You mean the whole world for me bhai. May the beautiful relationship we share strengthen our bond more and more. Best wishes for a great Bhai Dooj!

-May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity to our lives. Let us pray for each other and wish we stay protected all the time in everything. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

-You are a special brother that none other is blessed with on this earth. I always pray for your long life and good health. Cheer up and stay blessed on this Bhai Dooj and always!

-My Dear Brother! Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy. I always remember you and pray for you. May you live long and happy always. Happy Bhai Dooj

-You are not only my beloved brother, but also my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, you make me feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being a special one for me, always Dear Brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that’s prosperous and bright! Have a special and unforgettable Bhai Dooj this year.

-May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy. May our wonderful relationship be the guiding post to lead our lives in our independent worlds. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

-Your love for me reminds me of the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra. You have always sought my welfare and happiness and I pray for you on this wonderful day brother. May you live a happy, long, and wonderful life.

-You were always my best friend, looking out for me and making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world over, there cannot be a better brother than you and I feel highly proud of this. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother and the assurance of brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

-Dear Brother, my love for you is measureless. My blessings to you and prayers for you are unlimited. Dear Brother you will always be my friend, a guide and a hero I always admire and take inspiration from. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-I feel so proud and blessed to have a special and most wonderful brother like you. You are my best companion and guide during all times. You inspire me and keep me going on unaffected by the difficulties of life. I always pray for you brother. Stay blessed and happy always. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-You are the best brother one can have on this earth and this feeling makes me feel blessed and protected. I convey you my special prayers and thanks on this wonderful occasion of Bhai Dooj. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead.

-My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

-This is for the most wonderful sister of this world, Thank you sister for always being there on my side and for helping me in those infinite ways which I cannot even remember. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

-My love for you is measureless. My blessings to you are unlimited. Dear Brother you will always be my friend a guide and a hero. Happy Bhaidooj.

We just hope you celebrate and strengthen the bond of love with your siblings. Wish you’ll a very Happy Bhai Dooj!