Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival that symbolizes the love of brother and sister. on this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Teeka/Tilak ceremony, and after the ceremony brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Sisters also perform rituals such as fasting for their brother, performing puja and katha for their long life. This year Bhai Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days after Diwali, on October 26 and 27 . Because we are living in a digital era, here we bring you some wishes, best WhatsApp messages, SMS, greetings to ensure that you wish all your brothers a happy Bhai Dooj. Read on!Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Day, Timing And Shubh Muhurat, Jyotish Speaks - Watch Video

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Images And Greetings to Share With Your Siblings

You are my chhota bhai, but have never acted like one. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious. Happy Bhai Dooj



Here’s wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj bhaiya. Today I can send you this SMS and express how much respect I have of you. Always be the same. Much love

I think it is so blessed and valuable to have a brother such as you in my existence. You prefer an Angel are all the time there once I want you. Thank you, Brother, and feature a glad Bhaidooj

There’s no other love like the Love for a brother. There’s no other love like the Love from a brother

If not for you, I don’t know what I would have done. Thanks for always being there for me, bhaiyya! Happy Bhai Dooj!

You have always been there with me through thick and thin. You have been my strength and I am happy to have you as my sweetest sister. I wish you a beautiful life ahead. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Want you the times that carry you happiness limitless and an existence that is wealthy and shiny… Satisfied Bhai Dooj

You are my strength and support….. The reason for all my smiles and happiness…. Happy Bhaiya Dooj to the most adorable sister in this world

I pray to God that you are blessed with great fortune, happiness, health, wealth, and success. You have been a dearest sister to me and I will always love you. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj